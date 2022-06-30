Livability.com rates Rockford on their list of 'great places to live' outside Chicago

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara shared this article which featured Rockford as a place to live if you "Can't Afford to Live in Chicago? Live Here Instead."
Author Emily Handy refers to Rockford as the "City of Gardens" calling out Anderson Japanese Gardens and Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden.
Handy goes on to say that "Rockford is also home to some pretty cool museums" and calls out "Jane," a complete adolescent T.Rex skeleton, at the Burpee Museum of Natural History.
Livability.com reports that Chicago is 42% more expensive than Rockford in general with housing costs 160.1% more.
To read more about Rockford's livability as well as other places in the area, visit the article.