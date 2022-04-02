Lincoln College, open for 157 years, to permanently close in May

LINCOLN, Ill. (WREX) — Lincoln College, the namesake of President Abraham Lincoln, plans to close at the end of the spring semester.
School officials announced Wednesday that the private college would permanently close, effective May 13. The Board of Trustees also voted to end all academic programming at the end of the spring semester.
In the announcement, Lincoln College says they had seen a record-breaking student enrollment in the Fall of 2019, experiencing maximum capacity in their residence halls.
The college blames the coronavirus pandemic for problems they have seen since then, saying COVID-19, "dramatically impacted recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events, and all campus life activities."
"Lincoln College has been serving students from across the globe for more than 157 years," said David Gerlach, President of Lincoln College. "The loss of history, careers, and a community of students and alumni is immense."
School officials say the college has survived many struggles in their history since opening in 1865, including a major fire in 1912, two world wars, and numerous financial crises.
The college says in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cyber attack in December disabled access to institutional data, including recruitment, retention, and fundraising systems.
No personal information was exposed, according to school officials, but once they regained access last month, projections showed a significant drop in enrollment.
The school says without a large donation, it does not have long-term financial viability.
"Though we are experiencing undeniable grief and sadness, we find comfort in knowing Lincoln College has served generations of alumni who have undoubtedly impacted our world," Gerlach said.
Some of the notable alumni of Lincoln College include Edward Madigan, Secretary of Agriculture under President George H.W. Bush, Brian Snitker, manager of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, and MMA fighter and Hononegah grad Corey Anderson.