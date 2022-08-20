Law enforcement investigating death of Will County inmate

JOLIET, Ill. (WREX) — Law enforcement are investigating the death of an inmate in the Will County Adult Detention Facility late Friday night.
The Will County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the facility at around 11:45 p.m. Friday to escort an unresponsive inmate to an area hospital.
That inmate, 78 years old from Crest Hill, Ill., was found unresponsive by jail staff inside the medical unit.
Will County Sheriff's Deputies and Joliet Firefighters and EMS all attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate later died at the scene.
The inmate's identity has not yet been released until the family can be notified.
Early results from an autopsy done Saturday indicate that the inmate died from a "medical emergency," according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say until further tests are done and toxicology results are available, the cause of death will remain unknown.
The Will County Sheriff's Office says the inmate has been in the facility's custody since early July.
The Will/Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is handling the ongoing investigation into the inmate's death.