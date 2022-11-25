Kitchen Fire at Apartment Complex Near NIU

DeKalb (WREX)— The DeKalb Fire Department responded to fire to fire at one of NIU's Residential Halls.
That incident took place at a unit with in Northern View around 1 p.m. on Thursday. On arrival firefighters say they did not see any smoke coming from the building but people were evacuated out of precaution.
Once in the building fire fighters were able to locate the fire in one the apartments. After entering the apartment found the fire was in bathroom and was extinguished.
Fire Department officials say the fire started in the kitchen and then one of the residents moved the item to the bathroom.
Fortunately no one was injured from this incident but four people were displaced from this fire.