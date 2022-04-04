JoAnn Cunningham challenges conviction in 5-year-old AJ Freund's death

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP/WREX) - A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son's death is challenging her conviction and 35-year sentence.
JoAnn Cunningham says she had postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her son.
The Crystal Lake woman claimed in her petition for post-conviction relief that she did not receive adequate counsel.
She claimed to have been seeing demons and believed her son was possessed by a demon, and said she sought an exorcism from a priest, a chaplain and AJ's father, The Northwest Herald reported.
If relief is granted, it could result in Cunningham's guilty plea and sentence being set aside and a date could be set for a new trial.
Cunningham accepted a guilty plea in December of 2019.
Police found AJ’s body in a shallow grave covered with straw April 24, 2019, nine days after authorities say he died and a week after his parents reported him missing.
Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. were charged with first degree murder after the body was found.
Cunningham was later sentenced to 35 years in prison. Freund Sr. took a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 years in prison last September.