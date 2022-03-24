Jelani Day bill passes through Illinois House committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A bill honoring the life of Jelani Day, the 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student whose body was found in the Illinois River last year, is one step closing to becoming law.
Senate Bill 3932 would require county coroners or medical examiners in the state to notify the FBI when human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
Current law requires medical examiners or coroners to just notify Illinois State Police if remains are not identified within 24 hours.
The Jelani Day bill now heads to the House floor for consideration. If the legislation is approved there, it will head to Governor JB Pritzker's desk.
The bill passed through the senate in February.