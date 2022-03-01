ISP warns drivers of trucker convoys passing through the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Drivers across the state are being warned of protesters likely passing through Illinois this week.
Illinois State Police officials are giving drivers a heads up that several trucker convoys are traversing through the state and will be traveling through Illinois in the coming days.
ISP officials say the convoys could lead to increased traffic congestion in order to prevent traffic delays and crashes.
ISP says they're doing everything they can to make sure everyone is safe when the convoys do come.
“Illinois State Troopers are dedicated to ensuring the motoring public is safe, including those traveling through Illinois as part of a peaceful protest,” stated ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margret McGreal. She continued, “We are in contact with organizers and anticipate the convoys will enter Illinois and are able to travel safely along with other motorists on our roadways. We would like to remind the public that if we all work together, obeying traffic laws and sharing the roadways, everyone can make it to their destination safely. We are hopeful those traveling in the convoys have safety in mind and will be cognizant of traffic laws.”