ISP Trooper okay after Scott's Law crash Thursday

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A Trooper with the Illinois State Police is okay after a Scott's Law-related crash in Will County earlier this week.

Illinois State Police says a Trooper was stopped on Interstate 55 in the northbound lanes north of Lockport Rd. near Plainfield Thursday night. ISP says the Trooper was stopped in the left lane with emergency lights flashing while performing a traffic stop at around 5 p.m.

A car, driving north on I-55, did not yield to the emergency vehicle and hit the left side of the squad car. The Trooper was inside the car at the time of the crash, but was not hurt.

The driver, identified at 28-year-old Zachary Taylor of Bolingbrook, was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and violating Scott's Law.

ISP has reported three Move Over Law-related crashes so far this year. Last year, there were 23 Scott's Law-related crashes, in which eight Troopers were hurt.

The Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law, requires drivers to move over and slow down when approaching any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights flashing.

Anyone who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the offense results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for anywhere between six months and two years.

More information on Scott's Law-related crashes can be found on the Illinois State Police website.

