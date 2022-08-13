 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ISP Trooper among two hospitalized after suburban Scott's Law crash Friday

LEMONT, Ill. (WREX) — Two people, including an Illinois State Police Trooper, were taken to the hospital after a Scott's Law related crash in a Chicago suburb Friday.

Illinois State Police says the crash involving an ISP Trooper happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 355 near the Boughton Rd. exit in Lemont.

ISP says a District 15 Trooper was inside the squad car with emergency light on while conducting a traffic stop.

A Toyota Tacoma, driven by Evan Johnson, a 24-year-old Tinley Park man, did not yield to the squad car and rear-ended the vehicle while the officer was inside.

Both Johnson and the ISP Trooper were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation and charges against Johnson are pending.

Captain Jason Bradley, ISP District 15 Commander, says Troopers work hard to protect those driving on Illinois roads, but it's not a one-way street.

"We need the public to avoid putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel," Bradley says. "Always pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."

So far in 2022, there have been 15 ISP squad cars that were hit in violations of the Move Over Law. Four Troopers have been injured from those crashes.

The Move Over Law, more commonly known as Scott's Law, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes to avoid an emergency vehicle or other vehicle with emergency or hazard lights on.

Anyone who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation causes injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for between six months and two years.

