ISP Trooper among two hospitalized after suburban Scott's Law crash Friday

LEMONT, Ill. (WREX) — Two people, including an Illinois State Police Trooper, were taken to the hospital after a Scott's Law related crash in a Chicago suburb Friday.
Illinois State Police says the crash involving an ISP Trooper happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 355 near the Boughton Rd. exit in Lemont.
ISP says a District 15 Trooper was inside the squad car with emergency light on while conducting a traffic stop.
A Toyota Tacoma, driven by Evan Johnson, a 24-year-old Tinley Park man, did not yield to the squad car and rear-ended the vehicle while the officer was inside.
Both Johnson and the ISP Trooper were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation and charges against Johnson are pending.
Captain Jason Bradley, ISP District 15 Commander, says Troopers work hard to protect those driving on Illinois roads, but it's not a one-way street.
"We need the public to avoid putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel," Bradley says. "Always pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."
So far in 2022, there have been 15 ISP squad cars that were hit in violations of the Move Over Law. Four Troopers have been injured from those crashes.
The Move Over Law, more commonly known as Scott's Law, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes to avoid an emergency vehicle or other vehicle with emergency or hazard lights on.
Anyone who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation causes injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for between six months and two years.