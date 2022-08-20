ISP Trooper among two hospitalized after Scott's Law crash early Saturday

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — An ISP Trooper and another person were hospitalized after a Scott's Law-related crash early Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police say the crash happened along U.S. Route 45 at South Rd. in Kankakee County just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
ISP says the Trooper was investigating a previous crash, standing in front of his squad car, with emergency lights activated, while talking to a driver involved in the earlier crash.
A green Chevrolet Trail Blazer, driven by 24-year-old Austin Gray of Chebanse, Ill., was going south on U.S. 45 and rear-ended the squad car.
The ISP Trooper and the driver of the earlier crash were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gray was not injured in the crash.
Gray is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott's Law causing injury to another.
Anyone who violates Scott's Law faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, such as Saturday morning's crash, the violator's drivers license will be suspended for a mandatory period of between six months and two years.
So far this year, there have been 16 ISP squad cars hit in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have been injured from such crashes.
ISP reminds the public that when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.