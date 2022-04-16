ISP Sergeant's squad car hit in DUI Scott's Law crash

DUPAGE COUNTY (WREX) — An Illinois State Police Sergeant was hit while working on a DuPage County interstate Friday.
The ISP says the officer's squad car was hit while on a traffic stop on Interstate 55 at Lemont Rd. in DuPage County at around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
According to a release from the ISP, Porfirio Alverez Jr., 34 of Hickory Hills, Ill., was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-55 and hit the squad car with emergency lights on. Neither Alverez nor the Sergeant were injured.
Alverez has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott's Law, along with other traffic violations.
"ISP Troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways. We need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel," says Commander Captain Linda Mandat. "Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."
The Illinois State Police says this is the 11th Scott's Law violation so far this year. Four troopers have been injured in Scott's Law-related crashes already in 2022.
A person who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, according to ISP, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.