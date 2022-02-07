ISP: Enhanced expressway enforcement leads to dozens of arrests

CHICAGO (WREX) — State police have announced several arrests after ramped up law enforcement on statewide expressways.
The arrests were announced during a news briefing on Monday.
The charges, filed against 20 individuals, include three first degree murders, one involuntary manslaughter, three attempted murders, and additional charges for crimes including aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking as well as aggravated fleeing and eluding.
“As a result of these investigative efforts and collaboration with our law enforcement partners, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Review Unit, 20 more dangerous individuals will be held accountable for the violence and disruption they have caused on the Chicago area expressways,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “My thanks to all of our ISP troopers, including our pilots, K-9 teams, special agents, crime scene investigators, SWAT, and all federal and local law enforcement agencies who continue to adapt to meet the demand for safety and justice for all.
The state expanded expressway enforcement since Oct. 1, 2021.
Those Troopers focus on deterring criminal activity, while increasing enforcement against other criminal activity. Further, the ISP has played a critical part in assisting local law enforcement agencies with apprehensions of aggravated vehicular hijacking suspects who enter expressways.
Additionally, in coordination with Chicago Police Department (CPD) and Department of Homeland Security air assets, the ISP has deployed the ISP Air Operations Teams who have flown multiple missions to provide crucial information to officers on the ground resulting in the apprehension of suspects, particularly suspects driving vehicles taken in aggravated vehicular hijackings. Some of these officers on the ground include the ISP K-9 units, who have played a critical part in assisting local law enforcement agencies to apprehend aggravated vehicular hijacking suspects.
With the assistance of ISP Troopers since October 1, 2021, District Chicago has initiated nearly 5,000 traffic stops, 232 driving under the influence arrests, 69 firearm recoveries, 133 criminal arrests, and responded to over 4,900 crashes.
There were 24 homicides on Chicago-area expressways in 2021.