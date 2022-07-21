Illinois unemployment rate drops slightly, hospitality jobs grow the most

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The unemployment rate in the state of Illinois dropped slightly over the last month as the state sees thousands of new jobs.
New data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security Thursday shows that the statewide unemployment rate is 4.5%, down 0.1% from one month before.
The state's unemployment rate is 0.9% higher than the national unemployment rate reported for June (3.6%). Illinois' unemployment rate is down 2% from this time last year.
There were 18,800 new non-farm payroll jobs in the state in June, with the hospitality industry gaining the most (up 9,900). Financial and other services dropped a combined 1,500 payroll jobs last month.
Compared to one year ago, there are 245,700 more non-farm payroll jobs in the state. The hospitality industry saw the largest gains, seeing nearly 80,000 new jobs, while professional and business services gained more than 51,000 jobs and trade, transportation, and utilities gained nearly 41,000 payroll jobs.
State officials say the job market in Illinois is continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the statewide unemployment rate at its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, the data released today is a further reflection of continued economic recovery and evidence of a strengthening Illinois labor market," Deputy Gov. Andy Manar says.
There are 290,600 unemployed workers in the state, down 2.3% over the last month and down 28.8% over the last year. The total labor force in Illinois did not change in the last month, but is up 2.2% since this time in 2021.
The unemployment rate identifies those who do not have a job but are actively looking for work. Anyone who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they are actively looking for a job.