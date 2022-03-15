Illinois to propose new, simplified approach to cannabis dispensary applications

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) is filing rules to simplify the cannabis dispensary license application process, remove barriers for social equity applicants, and expand opportunities targeted to the communities most impacted by the failed war on drugs.
Under the new proposed rules, applicants will be able to apply online with certain basic information (such as the name of the organization, list of principal officers, contact information, and a $250 fee).
IDFPR plans to issue 55 conditional licenses to be distributed across the existing 17 BLS Regions detailed in the CRTA. During the license lottery process, principal officers cannot be included on more than one lottery entry and applicants cannot have more than one lottery entry across all 17 regions.
If deemed eligible for a conditional license, applicants will need to meet certain social equity criteria before the conditional license is issued.
“We are committed to an inclusive and equitable cannabis program that continues to build on its successes while also recognizing and taking steps to improve it further,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We look forward to introducing even more participants to Illinois’ adult use cannabis program and encourage all feedback to help ensure we continue to grow the program together.”
The rules will be available on IDFPR’s website after they are published in the Illinois Register.
Additional information will be made available in the coming months on IDFPR’s Adult Use Cannabis Program webpage.