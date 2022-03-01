 Skip to main content
Illinois to have new top doctor as Dr. Ngozi Ezike leaves IDPH

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois will soon have a new top doctor. 

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike is leaving the agency after three years of service. 

“Dr. Ngozi Ezike has led the Illinois Department of Public Health for over three years, her tenure defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion – becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty,” Gov. Pritzker said.

To celebrate Dr. Ezike's tenure during the pandemic, Gov. Pritzker issued a proclamation establishing March 1, 2022 as #DrEzikeDay. 

“It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.  Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it’s been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Amaal Tokars, PhD., who is currently the Assistant Director of IDPH will serve as interim director while a nationwide search is conducted to find a permanent replacement. Dr. Ezike’s last day will be March 14, 2022.

