Illinois Surpassed the One Billion mark in sports gambling for November

Rockford (WREX) — The state of Illinois join a select group of states who seen a Billion dollars spent on sports gambling in month.
Illinois joins the likes of New York, New Jersey, and Nevada as the only states to cross that threshold. Illinois reached that mark last month in November.
Also Illinois's casino sportsbook came out ahead for the month with $102 million in revenue while generating $15 million in state tax. When it comes to county level, Cook County also earned one million in revenue.