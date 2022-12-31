Illinois Supreme Court blocks end to cash bail on Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Supreme Court has issued an order blocking the elimination of cash bail across the state from going into effect on Sunday.
The order was handed down by the state Supreme Court Saturday afternoon, issuing a stay to the Pretrial Fairness Act, which eliminates cash bail in the state.
The law was ruled unconstitutional by Kankakee County Judge Thomas W. Cunnington on Wednesday, though that ruling only applied to 64 counties that had filed lawsuits, including Boone, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.
The Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General Assembly, was passed in 2020 and amended earlier this month after controversy surrounding the bill's effect on state law.
Justices on the Illinois Supreme Court say their order comes to "maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois," as they hear an appeal from the state, filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Friday.