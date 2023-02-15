Illinois State Police Trooper hurt in Scott's Law crash Wednesday

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois State Police Trooper was struck in the hand in a Scott's Law related crash outside of Chicago early Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Interstate 290 westbound in DuPage County near the Illinois Route 390 exit just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say an ISP Trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the median of the interstate. The Trooper's squad car was pulled over to the median with emergency lights activated.
The Trooper was walking along the left fog line of the Illinois Rt. 390 exit when a car drove by, not yielding to the squad car, and hitting the Trooper's right hand with the driver's side mirror.
The driver of the car, identified as 54-year-old Larry Fowler, of Merrionette Park, Ill., was cited for violating Scott's Law.
Wednesday's crash is the fifth crash related to Scott's Law and the second in which an ISP Trooper was injured. Last year, there were 23 Scott's Law-related crashes, hurting eight Troopers.
Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated.
Anyone who violates the law commits a business offense and faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 on a first offense. If that offense causes injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for anywhere between six months and two years.
More information about Scott's Law crashes so far this year can be found here.