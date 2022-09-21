Illinois State Police report two Scott's Law violations nearly one hour apart

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois State Police officials are investigating two separate violations of Scott's Law in the state, separated by just over an hour.
The first incident happened on Interstate 90 at Addison St. in Cook County Tuesday night just before midnight. A Chicago District Trooper was guiding traffic around an earlier crash, with their squad car stopped with emergency lights flashing.
ISP says a Mazda, driven by 32-year-old Jessica Allan, of Chicago, rear-ended the squad car. Neither Allan nor the Trooper were hurt in the crash.
Allan has been charged with a violation of Scott's Law (improper passing of an emergency vehicle), having no insurance, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Just over one hour later, a District 11 Trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 270 in Madison County outside of St. Louis. The Trooper's squad car was stopped with emergency lights on.
Just after 1 a.m., a semi-trailer did not yield to the squad car, nearly hitting the Trooper who had to jump out of the way. The Trooper did receive minor injuries.
The truck continued driving down Interstate 270, eventually getting stopped by a nearby Trooper, who cited the driver for violating Scott's Law.
Illinois State Police say, after the crash near Chicago, 19 squad cars have been hit in relation to Scott's Law, hurting seven ISP Troopers.
ISP reminds drivers that Scott's Law requires those approaching any vehicle with hazard lights flashing to slow down and move over.
Anyone who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation causes injury to another person, their driver's license will be suspended between six months and two years.