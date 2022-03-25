Illinois State Police honors trooper killed in the line of duty one year ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Police honored a fallen trooper Friday at ISP Memorial Park in Springfield.
Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken was killed in a single car crash while on duty on March 25, 2021 near Pesotum, Ill. just south of Champaign.
Friday, one year after Hanneken lost his life, an inscription of his name was unveiled in the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park in Springfield.
"The letters on this wall form a message for all who come here, and all who see and read these many, many names. The letters on this wall say 'remember'," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly, who was with Hanneken's family at today's ceremony. "Because our hearts may ache, the wounds may never completely heal, it is our sacred duty to remember them all, to remember Todd, forever."
Hanneken began his service in the Illinois State Police in 2002 and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018 for saving the life of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker.
The names of Jaimie Cox and Brooke Jones-Story, two local officers killed in the line of duty, are also inscribed at ISP Memorial Park.
April 1 is the 100-year anniversary of the Illinois State Police and is designated every year as Trooper Day in Illinois. April 1 will also mark one year since the ISP formally ended the watch of Trooper Hanneken.