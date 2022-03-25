 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected.
Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early
evening.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess
of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain
and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced
visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous
snow showers and squalls this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Illinois State Police honors trooper killed in the line of duty one year ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Trooper Tod Hanneken (Loop 9)
By James Stratton

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Police honored a fallen trooper Friday at ISP Memorial Park in Springfield.

Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken was killed in a single car crash while on duty on March 25, 2021 near Pesotum, Ill. just south of Champaign.

Friday, one year after Hanneken lost his life, an inscription of his name was unveiled in the memorial wall in the ISP Memorial Park in Springfield.

"The letters on this wall form a message for all who come here, and all who see and read these many, many names. The letters on this wall say 'remember'," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly, who was with Hanneken's family at today's ceremony. "Because our hearts may ache, the wounds may never completely heal, it is our sacred duty to remember them all, to remember Todd, forever."

Hanneken began his service in the Illinois State Police in 2002 and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018 for saving the life of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker.

The names of Jaimie Cox and Brooke Jones-Story, two local officers killed in the line of duty, are also inscribed at ISP Memorial Park.

April 1 is the 100-year anniversary of the Illinois State Police and is designated every year as Trooper Day in Illinois. April 1 will also mark one year since the ISP formally ended the watch of Trooper Hanneken.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you