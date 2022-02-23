Illinois State Police announces increased drug enforcement in 2021

METAMORA, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Police says they have dramatically increased the percentage of drugs and weapons taken off the streets in 2021.
Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups, or MEGs, have seized almost 100% more fentanyl, more than 260% more heroin, and more than 190% more meth, totaling around $71 million.
The MEGs, according to the ISP, are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement strategies, prevention and treatment strategies and represent a collaboration among state, federal and local law enforcement agencies to enforce drug laws and investigate gang activity.
"Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The ISP is thankful for the community-based partnerships like those of the MEG units because it leads to a more united, more effective front pushing back against these merchants of misery causing of this ongoing pandemic."
In FY 2021, MEG agents in nine different units opened around 1,404 investigations and closed about 1,131. According to the ISP, there are about 1,247 ongoing investigations.
Agents made more than 2,200 seizures of illegally possessed drugs with an estimated street value of just over $71 million, resulting in 878 arrests for delivery or possession of illegal drugs. Agents also made 68 gang crime-related arrests.
There are nine MEGs in the state, in DuPage, Kankakee, Lake and Vermillion Counties as well as in Joliet, the Quad Cities and across Southern and Central Illinois.
The ISP says in 2020, the nine MEGs received a total of $1,170,000 in funding from Federal Asset Forfeiture Funds, State Asset Forfeiture Funds, and Drug Traffic Prevention Funds.
At the beginning of 2022, the Illinois General Assembly expanded the jurisdiction of MEGs to include investigating and enforcing human trafficking and firearm offense laws as well as violations of the FOID Act.