Illinois Senate passes $4.1 billion bill partially paying off unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A bill authorizing billions of dollars in debt payments has passed the Illinois General Assembly.
The Illinois Senate passed SB 2803 Thursday, a bill that leaders say pays off $4.1 billion in debt that the state has accrued.
The House passed the bill Wednesday by a 68-43 margin, sending the bill to the Senate floor Thursday.
After the bill was passed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker met with Democratic leaders in the General Assembly, saying the state, "is in a much stronger financial position than it has been for many years."
"Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois' fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment," Gov. Pritzker said. "These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade."
The bill, according to the Governor's office, gives $2.7 billion to small businesses for unemployment insurance, $898 million for state employee health insurance debt, $300 million to the state's pension funds, and more than $200 million to pay off College Illinois, a prepaid tuition program in the state that ran in the 1990s.
Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley), who voted against SB 2803 Thursday, says the bill will negatively affect workers in the state.
"The Pritzker Administration and Majority Party legislators wasted billions of dollars of federal money, and now are saying they can only pay a portion of the [unemployment insurance] debt they owe," Sen. Syverson said. "It will be the employers and the workers who will pick up the slack."
The bill passed the Senate by a 39-16 margin.