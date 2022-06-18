Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — DMVs across the state will be closed this weekend in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, June 20th, to observe Juneteenth.
All facilities running on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, June 18 and reopen on Tuesday, June 21, as normal.
For facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule, offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 and reopen for business on Tuesday, June 21.
The change in schedule affects all Secretary of State offices, including Drivers Services facilities.
White reminds drivers that license, ID card and learner's permit expiration dates have been extended to July 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Online services, including checking eligibility to renew a driver's license online, applying for a duplicate driver's license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest Driver Services facility, can be found on the Secretary of State's website.