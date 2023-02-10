Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for Abraham Lincoln's birthday

All Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Abraham Lincoln's Birthday, February 12.
- Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, February 11.
- Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, February 13.
All offices and facilities will be back open for business on Tuesday, February 14.
Illinois residents can visit the Secretary of State's website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver's license online, applying for a duplicate driver's license, or renewing license plate stickers.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.