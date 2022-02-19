Illinois Secretary of State encourages drivers to renew license plate stickers online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers with expiring license plate stickers that they can renew them online.
Illinois allows drivers to drive without an up-to-date license plate sticker as long as they have a receipt from the Secretary of State's office showing they bought the new sticker before the old one expired.
Drivers can visit the Secretary of State's website and renew their license plate sticker there. Make sure to print the receipt and keep it in your vehicle.
"This is a consumer friendly initiative that encourages online transactions with my office," White said. "Many customers visit our Driver Services facilities to buy their stickers the week before they are set to expire. I am reminding the public that they can make the same transaction online, and use their receipt as proof of up-to-date registration and compliance."
The receipt is valid for up to 30 days from the date the old sticker expired.
In 2021, according to White's office, 209,844 customers bought license plate renewal stickers during the last week of February. 87,520 of them bought their new sticker online.