Illinois saw slight drop in unemployment in March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The unemployment rate in Illinois decreased slightly last month with most industries seeing an uptick in payroll jobs.
New data released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security says the state's unemployment rate sits at 4.7%, down 0.1% from last month.
The number of unemployed workers dropped 3% in March and down more than 29% from a year ago. The labor force was up 0.4% last month, up 2.2% year-over-year.
The state's unemployment rate is 2% lower than it was in March 2021, when it sat at 6.7%.
Illinois' unemployment rate currently sits 1.1% higher than the national rate reported in March, which went down 0.2% from February.
"With the unemployment rate falling and thousands of jobs being added in key industries, such as hospitality and professional services, Illinois continues on a positive economic trajectory," says Sylvia Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. "DCEO remains laser-focused on prioritizing efforts to attract job creators while supporting an equitable economic recovery for all Illinoisans."
The IDES also says non-farm payroll jobs increased by 18,300 last month based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Professional and business industries saw the largest jump in payroll jobs, with nearly 10,000 jobs added in March. 3,800 jobs in the financial activities industry were added last month and the hospitality industry saw 3,500 new payroll jobs.
Trade, transportation and utilities saw the largest monthly payroll decline, losing 3,500 jobs in March.
On the year, payroll jobs in Illinois increased by 4.1%, adding 238,300 jobs, with the hospitality industry gaining the most year-over-year, adding 87,600 jobs. The only industry to report a year-over-year decline in Illinois was construction, reporting a decrease of 700 jobs.