Illinois ranked as best in the region for workforce development

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A national magazine measuring the development of the country's workforce puts Illinois in a prominent spot.
Site Selection magazine has announced its rankings of states with the best workforce development in 2022, naming Illinois the best such state in the region.
The state moved up one spot from one year ago in the "East North Central" region of the magazine's rankings, which measures qualities of the workforce as a part of the overall employment climate in all 50 states.
State officials say the top-overall ranking highlights the moves the state has made to expand access to resources for the existing workforce as well as for those looking for new jobs in the state.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his administration looks to continue the state's economic growth for years to come.
"When we invest in workforce development, we create opportunities for every Illinoisan and establish a more economically prosperous future for our state," Pritzker says. "We’re keeping our state's best assets, our people, at the forefront of economic progress."
The magazine's rankings combine information from CNBC, U.S. News, and other organizations as well as analysis of cooperation with federal requirements.
In the "East North Central" region, Wisconsin was ranked fifth out of five. Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio ranked second, third, and fourth respectively.