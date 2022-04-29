Illinois officer killed, suspect in custody after police chase

GALESBURG, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois State Police say a man is in custody after a sheriff's deputy was killed in a police chase Friday morning.
The Illinois State Police says they are investigating the death of a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Friday morning.
Authorities say Galesburg Police officers responded to a 911 call at around 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspect with a gun at a gas station.
Two officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, when the driver, identified as 22-year-old Daylon Richardson of Granite City, Ill., drove off on US Highway 150.
As a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy was setting up spike strips at the intersection of US-150 and 150 Ave. in Henry County, he was hit by Richardson's car and later died. Richardson later crashed in a field north of the intersection and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Officials have not yet released the name of the officer killed in the incident.
“Today, law enforcement of Knox County, and all of Illinois, are hurting after suffering a tremendous loss with the line of duty death of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The State Police extend our heartfelt prayers, support, and love to the Knox County Deputy’s family, friends, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. There is no safety or justice without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like this Knox County Deputy. The Illinois State Police are working with our local law enforcement partners to investigate this terrible crime and pursue maximum justice under the law.”
The Henry County State's Attorney says Richardson will be charged with two counts of murder, a class M felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 2 felony; and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, a Class 4 felony. He is currently in the Henry County Jail without bond.