Illinois moves to rename and rebrand Asian carp

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The State of Illinois announced Wednesday it is moving to rename and rebrand a species of fish invasive to the Midwest.
After more than two years of research and planning, the State of Illinois unveiled a new name for Asian carp, "Copi."
The state says the name, a play on the word "copious," is designed to address public misconceptions about the top-feeding fish which is overrunning waterways across the Midwest.
Experts say Copi have many health benefits to humans, including heart-healthy omega-3s and very low levels of mercury.
Supporters of the name change say increased consumption of the fish will help stop them from lowering other fish populations in the Great Lakes and restore an ecological balance to waterways downstream.
“Enjoying Copi in a restaurant or at home is one of the easiest things people can do to help protect our waterways and Lake Michigan,” says John Goss, former White House invasive carp adviser. “As home to the largest continuous link between Lake Michigan and the Copi-filled Mississippi River system, Illinois has a unique responsibility in the battle to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes.”
Copi were originally imported from Southeast Asia to the United States to help keep clean fish farm retention ponds in the South, but flooding caused them to escape and multiply up the Mississippi River and waterways that flow to it.
Estimates show that between 20 and 50 million pounds of Copi can be harvested from the Illinois River annually, with hundreds of millions more possibly from waterways from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast.
Changing the name of a species of fish is not uncommon, according to the State. The orange roughy was originally known as slimehead, Chilean sea bass used to be known as Patagonian toothfish, and the peekytoe crab was once known as mud crab.
With today's announcement, 21 chefs and retailers in the US, mostly in Illinois, have committed to putting Copi on their menus or in their stores as well as 14 processors across the country.
“Copi is a great name: Short, crisp and easy to say. What diner won’t be intrigued when they read Copi tacos or Copi burgers on a menu?” says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. “It’s a tasty fish that’s easy to work with in the kitchen and it plates beautifully. Every time we’ve offered samples during the Illinois State Fair, people have walked away floored by how delicious it is.”
The Norwegian in Rockford and Schafer Fisheries Market in Fulton are some of the places where consumers can buy Copi in northern Illinois.
Officials in Illinois say they will apply to formally change the name with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year.