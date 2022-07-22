Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton makes history, becoming chair of National Lieutenant Governors Association

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton made history Friday as the first Black woman to be elected chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association.
The National Lieutenant Governors Association held their annual meeting in Chicago Friday, where the body elected Lt. Gov. Stratton as chair, succeeding Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.
The NLGA also celebrated 60 years since the group was formed in Chicago, aiming to bring all of the nation's seconds in command together and create connections between state governments in the United States.
"It is an honor and a privilege to contribute to the rich, 60-year history of the NLGA as the first Black woman to chair the organization," Stratton says. "I look forward to taking on this role and fulfilling my duties so that we, the proud members of the NLGA, can all serve our residents and make even greater impacts as leaders."
Lt. Gov. Stratton is also the first Black woman elected to a constitutional office in the state of Illinois. She and Gov. J.B. Pritzker were elected in 2018.
Gov. Pritzker also offered his congratulations Friday, saying her leadership helps bring the people forward.
"At every turn, the Lieutenant Governor acts with intention—building coalitions and forging connections," Pritzker says. "Just as she has done for the great state of Illinois, there is no doubt in my mind that Lieutenant Governor Stratton will bring about immeasurable progress within the NLGA."
Stratton was elected by a bi-partisan vote of her peers of Lieutenant Governors and will serve a one-year term in the role.
Members of the NLGA consist of the elected officials who are first in line of succession to the governors of all 50 states as well as the territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.