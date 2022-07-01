 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois is willing to pay you $4,000 to buy an electric car, here's how you can cash in

  • Updated
  • 0
Electric Car

SPRINGFILED (WREX) — Illinois is willing to pay you to get an electric car.

Starting July 1, the state is offering a $4,000 rebate to get an all-electric vehicle.

The state says it has more the $17 million to hand out in rebates to people who get electric cars. However, the maximum rebate goes down in the coming years.

On July 1, 2026, a max rebate is $2,000 and on July 1, 2028, a max rebate drops to $1,500. The state also notes you can apply for a $1,500 rebate for buying an electric motorcycle.

Here's the boxes you need to check to be eligible for that rebate:

  • The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.
  • The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.
  • Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.
  • The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.
  • The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.
  • The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.
  • The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.
  • Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

To learn more about filing for a rebate, visit the state's website HERE.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you