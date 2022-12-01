Illinois House passes SAFE-T Act trailer bill, sending legislation to Gov. Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A trailer bill to the Illinois SAFE-T Act has passed the House after passing through the Senate earlier Thursday.
The House passed the measure by a vote of 70-41 Thursday evening. Lawmakers had until the end of the day Thursday to pass the bill before the 2022 veto session ended.
The Illinois House passes HB 1095, also know as the #SafeTAct, with a vote of Y-71, N-40, NV-7. Having passed in the Senate earlier, the bill will now go to the governor's desk for his signature. #Illinois pic.twitter.com/KaPzV5Stzi— BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) December 1, 2022
The bill now heads to Gov. Pritzker's desk for his signature. The measure passed the Senate Thursday afternoon by a vote of 38-17.
Among the changes to the law were to give courts 90 days after Jan. 1 to reevaluate everyone who should be jailed or released, clarifying language about the so-called "dangerousness" standard, and adjust language about what crimes will demand people to be held in jail before they are tried.
The moves were largely in response to concerns raised by law enforcement officials throughout the state and from lawsuits filed by state's attorneys across Illinois.
In an interview with 13 WREX earlier this week, Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) said that he believes those lawsuits may be amended or even go away with the changes that were proposed in the latest legislation.
"Because our group, the Public Safety Working Group, worked with everybody, I think people understand this was a good law with good intentions," Vella told 13 WREX earlier this week.
Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) opposed the trailer bill in Thursday's vote, saying that despite the changes, he feels nothing has really changed.
"Some would argue this is an improvement from where we started, however if this was the bill that was originally presented, it would still be a strong no from my vantage point," Rep. Chesney told 13 WREX Thursday. "I don't see that this makes anyone in my area that I represent more safe."
Despite the quick votes by the Illinois General Assembly sending the legislation to Gov. Pritzker's desk, the case involving lawsuits from state's attorneys on the legislation will begin in Kankakee on Wed., Dec. 7 with a decision expected by Dec. 15.