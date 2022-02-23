Illinois homeowners may be eligible for up to $30,000 relief

CHICAGO (WREX) — Eligible homeowners in Illinois have a chance to receive relief.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced applications for homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic will be accepted beginning in April through the Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) program.
ILHAF will provide up to $30,000 in free assistance per homeowner paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity on behalf of Illinois homeowners impacted by COVID-19 to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures to keep families safe and secure while they regain their financial footing.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury requires this assistance be used as a “last resort,” therefore struggling homeowners are federally required to seek other relief options prior to being eligible to apply for assistance through ILHAF in April.
To qualify for ILHAF assistance, Illinois homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020 (including a hardship that began before Jan. 21, 2020, but continued after that date).
They also must currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income.
Potential applicants must demonstrate they have either communicated with their mortgage provider about their inability to pay or sought counseling with a HUD-approved counseling organization.
Interested homeowners are strongly encouraged attend an information session hosted by IHDA or one of our housing partners. The session schedule is posted online at illinoishousinghelp.org, for those without access to a computer or the internet, please contact the ILHAF hotline at 1-866-IL-HELP (866-454-3571).
Program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org.