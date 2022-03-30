Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund opening in April

CHICAGO (WREX) — If you are falling behind on house payments, some state assistance will be opening up soon.
The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will be opening on Monday, April 11, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).
According to the Governor's office, eligible households can apply for up to $30,000 in free assistance to pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees.
"Illinois was the fastest state in the nation to respond to the housing crisis brought on by the pandemic, and with the need still high, we're building on that legacy of leadership in 2022," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "Another $309 million to struggling mortgage owners in their homes is going out the door this spring."
To qualify to receive ILHAF funding, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lost income or increased expenses, on or after Jan. 21, 2020.
To be eligible, they must also currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or other homeowner expenses, and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income.
"The next few weeks are critical for homeowners to become informed and collect the documents they need to apply," said Kristin Faust, IHDA Executive Director. "If you are behind on your payments, don't wait. Reach out to a counselor and prepare for your application today."
ILHAF funds are administered by the IHDA and, according to Gov. Pritzker's office, are designed to help homeowners avoid mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and help prevent the displacement of households experiencing financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution of ILHAF assistance is prioritized for homeowners in communities disproportionately impacted by the health and economic effects of the pandemic.
The IHDA says homeowners preparing to apply for assistance should have proof of identification, proof of household income, proof of occupancy, proof of ownership, and a delinquency statement.
Information on how to apply for the funding is available on the IHDA website.
The Governor's office says applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.