Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 2023 Order of Lincoln recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Six Illinois residents will be distinguished with the state's highest honor, state officials announced Sunday.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the 2023 recipients of the Order of Lincoln on Sunday. The Order of Lincoln is the state's highest honor for professional achievement and public service.
The Governor's office says the award honors Illinois residents whose work uplifts every community in the state. The award, established in 1964, has been given to more than 350 people from the state.
"I couldn’t be prouder to announce this year’s Order of Lincoln recipients – Illinois’ highest honor for those undertaking incredible work across our state, uplifting their communities and serving the public," Pritzker says. "These talented individuals embody the very best of Illinois, and I am honored to recognize them for their service and dedication to our great state."
Here are the six recipients of the Order of Lincoln in 2023:
- Jayne Carr Thompson, author and former First Lady of Illinois, wife of former Gov. James Thompson.
- His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, seventh Archbishop of Washington. Cardinal Gregory served as auxiliary bishop of Chicago and the seventh bishop of the Diocese of Belleville.
- Karen Hasara, Illinois State Representative and Senator, two-term mayor of Springfield, and teacher.
- John W. Rogers, Jr., Co-CEO of Ariel Investments.
- Thomas E. Skilling III, long-time chief meteorologist on WGN-TV and Chicago Tribune daily weather columnist.
- Paula Wolff, policy advisor for three Illinois governors and former President of Governors State University.
This year's Lincoln Laureates will be officially honored in a ceremony on April 29 in the Illinois House of Representatives chamber at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.