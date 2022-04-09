Illinois General Assembly passes $46.5 billion budget overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Lawmakers in Springfield passed a state budget for FY 2023 just before the sun rose Saturday morning.
The Illinois General Assembly passed the $46.5 million budget in the waning hours of the legislature's spring session Saturday.
The legislation includes $1.8 billion in temporary tax cuts or freezes and a $1 billion deposit into the Budget Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund, additions that were proposed by state Democrats on Thursday. The bill now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.
House Bill 969 passed through the Illinois Senate at around 1:30 a.m. by a 34-19-1 vote.
Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) voted in favor of the budget, saying it benefits everyone in the state.
"When we started budget talks, it was clear that our top priority needed to be providing relief for the state’s residents who have dealt with unprecedented financial disparities the last two years," Stadelman says. "This budget responds to the difficult times that many people and families are facing with the rising cost of inflation on top of the ongoing struggle to fully recover from the pandemic."
Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) voted against the bill, calling the budget "untenable."
"While one-time tax rebates will be welcomed by Illinois families, the budget does not deliver what they really need like structural reforms that will permanently keep taxes low and improve government efficiency," Chesney says. "Basing a budget on a one-time federal bailout and election-year gimmicks is the antithesis of good fiscal management."
The legislation passed the state House just before 6 a.m. Saturday by a 72-42 vote, sending the bill to Gov. Pritzker, who says he plans to sign it.
"I have always believed state government ought to, first and foremost, lift up the working families of Illinois and those who have too often been left out and left behind," Gov. Pritzker says. "For the fourth straight year, I’ll sign into law another balanced budget that continues to reverse the damage inflicted by decades of fiscal mismanagement."