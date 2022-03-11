Illinois extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates through July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended in Illinois.
Secretary of State Jesse White announced the expiration date's have been extended through July 31, 2022. The previous extension was set to end at the end of this month.
The state has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line.
Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.
Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.
The state encourages people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.