Illinois EPA suspends house hold waste day for the fall.

SPRINGFIELD Il. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) is suspending the scheduled one-day house hold waste (HHW) collections planned for this fall, as well as the long-term HHW disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County due to a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio.
Illinois EPA currently has a contract for the disposal of collected HHW, which disposes much of the collected waste at an incinerator located in Ohio. The Ohio facility had a fire in July, which required them to cease operations until specifically made parts can be shipped from Germany. It is estimated that the facility will not be operational until mid-November. Illinois EPA may be able to reschedule these events yet this fall/early winter. If not, Illinois EPA plans to add them to the spring schedule.
Last year, the U.S. EPA issued a memorandum detailing a continuing nationwide incinerator backlog, which has rendered handling materials like HHW extremely difficult over the past year. This month, U.S. EPA reiterated the memorandum still remains in effect.
As a result, an alternative incinerator has not yet been identified to accept Illinois’ HHW and guarantee its incineration in a timely manner. This is the first time the Illinois EPA HHW collection program has encountered this issue in more than two decades of operation. The Illinois EPA coordinates one-day household hazardous waste collections each year in the spring and fall. The first of these collections began in November 1989. Since then, 401,350 households have participated in 449 events, with more than 78,100 drums of material collected.
Residents in possession of household hazardous wastes (e.g., oil-based paints, herbicides, cleaning supplies, household batteries) should keep the materials safely stored in their original manufacturer containers, as those are designed to safely hold the items, until HHW collections resume. To see a full list of acceptable products check here.