Illinois DMVs to close for MLK Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Driver service facilities across the state of Illinois will be closed to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday next week.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office says all statewide offices and facilities will be closed on Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All offices and driver services facilities that operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14. Those operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
All facilities will re-open on their normal schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Secretary of State's office says online services, including checking eligibility to renew driver's licenses, applying for a duplicate driver's license, or renewing license plate stickers, is always available on their website.
Giannoulias' office also reminds Illinoisans that the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.