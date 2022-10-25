Illinois Department of Agriculture provides new markets for underserved farmers

SPRINGFIELD IL. — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) worked jointly to secure United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding that provides new opportunities for underserved farmers and communities.
The Local Food Purchasing Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) will allow the State of Illinois to purchase produce, proteins and fresh processed foods directly from underserved farmers at fair market value. Food will then be distributed to communities in need, including schools, nonprofits and the food bank system.
State-wide partners will come together in the first year of the program to develop an implementation plan, they will consider the needs of the farmers and the communities that don't have access to food via the food distribution network. The goal of this plan is to examine how fresh foods can be made more accessible to food insecure communities.
The second year will focus on collection centers for the goods the farmers. Each site will be responsible for purchasing food, tracking metrics and preparing the goods to be transported and distributed across underserved communities throughout Illinois.