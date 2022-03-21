Illinois Democrats' plan seeks to divest from Russian debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Democrats who control the state Capitol are urging members of the General Assembly to approve sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement with House and Senate leaders pledging swift action on legislation and declared Russian President Vladimir Putin "must be stopped."
A House Democrat has introduced a plan to divest in Russian debt, expand the state's refugee program to include Ukranians and set up a panel to investigate the laundering of Russian money in Illinois real estate.
The proposal by Democratic Rep. Lindsey LaPointe of Chicago has yet to be assigned for a public hearing.