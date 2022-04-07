Illinois Democrats agree on temporary suspension of grocery tax, freeze on gas tax

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois lawmakers say they have agreed on a budget for FY 2023.
The budget, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, would bring nearly $2 billion in tax relief for working families. Two of the proposals include a one-year suspension of the grocery tax and a six-month freeze on the gas tax.
According to the Governor's office, the proposal also doubles the property tax rebate, permanently expand the earned income tax credit, and provide "back to school tax relief" for families and teachers.
The proposal also outlines direct checks to families, including $50 per individual and $100 per child, up to three children per family. The income limits for eligibility to receive the funds, under the Democratic proposal, include $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for joint filers.
The proposal also includes $1 billion for the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, as well as an additional $200 million pension payment.