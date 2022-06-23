Illinois DCFS increasing monthly support to foster parents

CHICAGO (WREX) — Due to the rising cost of living affecting families across the country, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is looking to provide assistance to families of youth in their care.
The Illinois DCFS is increasing the financial support given to foster parents, caregivers, and older youth in their custody to offset rising costs of living expenses.
DCFS officials say they had already planned to provide the families and youth a three percent cost of living adjustment after the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
DCFS Director Marc Smith says the $14.6 million in additional support is available because of a decrease in youth going into DCFS custody and reuniting youth with their biological families.
"Foster parents are one of the key pillars of our child welfare system and these additional resources will help many families whose budgets have been impacted by inflation and other increased costs continue to provide a safe and loving home for every youth in our care," Smith says. "These families have opened their homes and their hearts to help have a positive impact on the lives of our state’s most vulnerable youth, and redirecting these funds will help ensure that foster families have the resources and support they need."
Last year, DCFS projected that there would be more than 18,500 youth in their care on June 30 of this year. Currently, there are more than 17,800 youth in their care, about 700 less than predicted.
More than 9,600 licensed foster families in the state will see an increase of between $52 and $111 per month, depending on the age of the child.
Foster families taking care of children between the ages of one and four will see the lowest increase, from $492 to $544 per month. Families caring for children between the ages of nine and 11 will see the largest increase, from $545 to $656 per month.
More than 8,100 families who have opted to stay unlicensed will get an additional $66 per month, from $322 to $388.
Those in DCFS custody over the age of 18 living in transitional programs will see an increase from $511 to $586 per month. Those pursuing higher education will see their monthly stipend increase from $1,317 to $1,506.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says foster parents and youth deserve the state's investment.
"As living costs continue to increase throughout the nation, Illinois is working to provide needed resources to these vulnerable children," Pritzker says. "By increasing financial support to foster parents, caregivers, and young adults in care, we are standing up for our most vulnerable youth, and we will continue to do so."
The Illinois DCFS has been under fire for several months after reports of several deaths among children in DCFS custody. DCFS Director Marc Smith has also faced numerous contempt of court orders since January, failing to appear for cases of rights violations regarding children in DCFS custody.
In April, Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly called for the state's Auditor General to conduct a performance review of the department, specifically to investigate changes in protocols and training among staff.