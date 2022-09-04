Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released to the media Sunday.
The statement released by Mendoza's office says she tested positive for the virus Sunday morning and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Her office says she is cancelling a full schedule of events, including an address about the state's finances she was going to give to the City Club of Chicago Tuesday. The speech has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Mendoza will also miss the Labor Day parades in Crystal Lake Sunday and in Rock Island and Moline on Monday. Her office says she was also scheduled to meet with the Islamic Society of North America Sunday, but that meeting has also been canceled.
"She encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected from developing serious or life-threatening symptoms," the statement read.
Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted, according to her office.