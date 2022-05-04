Illinois community colleges to receive grants to help minority students get hired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Community colleges across the state of Illinois will receive grants to help get their students hired.
The Illinois Community College Board announced $745,200 in grants from the Lumina Foundation Wednesday.
The ICCB says the funds will be used to increase employment among minority students, including through the Workforce Equity Initiative.
"To date, more than 5,000 students have enrolled in WEI programs with nearly 75 percent being African-American," says ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. "There is no doubt this grant will help our students succeed and will contribute toward Lumina’s overall goal of 6.5 million credentialed students by 2025."
The Lumina Foundation is a private foundation based in Indiana that helps students across the country continue their education past high school.
Community colleges with WEI programs in Illinois will use employment mentors to work with students and connect them to job opportunities.
"We are very glad to support this critical work that’s being done with the WEI programs and look forward to Illinois becoming a state model in streamlining the path from credentials to employment," says Lumina's Strategy Officer Georgia Reagan.
The mentors hired by the state's 18 community colleges would help the students gain employment skills, such as resume writing, workforce preparation, and mock interviews to help smooth the transition from student to employee.
Rock Valley College is one of the colleges with a WEI program. It is not known how much money will be going to RVC or any individual school.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he wants to see more students succeed in the state.
"Since its founding, the WEI has enrolled over 5,000 students across 100 high-demand training programs, operating with a focus on historically underinvested Black and Brown communities," Pritzker says. "Lumina’s grant will enhance the program’s ability to help students transform their credentials into careers, and I’m incredibly grateful for the Foundation’s partnership."
The ICCB says they will also use the funding to track individual job attainment and retention in high-demand jobs paying 30 percent above the regional living wage, saying the data will help find better job placement outcomes for more students.