Illinois celebrates Muhammad Ali Day for the first time

(WREX) — The first-ever Muhammad Ali Day is being celebrated in Illinois on Monday.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill in August making January 17th Muhammad Ali Day. The day is added to the list of commemorative school holidays. Commemorative school holidays recognize patriotic, civic, cultural, or historic persons on regular school days.
Ali was considered a champion of civil justice. The professional boxer, activist, entertainer, poet and philanthropist, nicknamed "The Greatest" took up residence on the South Side of Chicago from the mid-1960s though the late 1970s.
Having converted to Islam, he claimed conscientious objector status in refusing to serve in the Vietnam War. Ali was banned from boxing and convicted of draft evasion.
Ali, who died in 2016, would have turned 80 years old on Monday.