Illinois Attorney General warns of scams targeting people donating to Ukraine relief efforts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Attorney General says scammers are trying to take advantage of international assistance to people in Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of the country is entering its third week and there have been an increasing number of ways for people to donate to various charities helping support Ukrainians.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging generous Illinoisans to be careful when donating to help the people of Ukraine, saying there are scammers trying to exploit the war for their own gain.
"Many Illinois residents are looking for ways to help people of Ukraine, and while making a charitable donation is a great way to do so, it is important that people exercise vigilance and research the charity before donating," Raoul said.
Raoul says Illinois residents should first find out whether the organization they would be donating to is providing direct aid or is raising money for other groups in the country.
Individuals should also ask what processes the charity has for getting clothes, food, or other donations to the intended recipients.
Raoul says asking questions is very important when trying to give money to charities.
"It is reprehensible that individuals would exploit this humanitarian crisis for personal gain," Raoul said. "But taking the time to research a charity will help ensure that your donation goes to legitimate organizations engaged directly in providing aid to the people of Ukraine."
The Attorney General's office says following a few tips can make sure your donation can go to the right place.
- Ask how much of your donation will go to the charity and how much will be used to pay fundraising costs. Solicitors must give you this information if you ask.
- Pay close attention to the name of the charity. Some fraudulent charities use names that sound or look like legitimate charities.
- Donate only when your questions have been answered and you are certain your money will be used according to your wishes.
- Spam email solicitations that appear to be linked to relief groups could be from people attempting to take advantage of the situation in Ukraine.
- Do not pay by cash. For security and tax record purposes, pay by check. Be sure to write the full name of the charity on the check.
- A legitimate charity will provide information outlining its mission, how your donation will be distributed, and proof that your contribution is tax deductible.
- Do not give anyone money if they use high-pressure tactics, ask for a cash payment or insists on sending someone to pick up your donation.
The Attorney General's office requires fundraisers and charities to register with the state every year. Information about these organizations is available on the Attorney General's website.
If you engage with anyone suspicious while looking for ways to donate, Raoul recommends to take notes of the when you were in contact with them, the organization's name and the name of the person you spoke to.
The Illinois Attorney General's office has a Charitable Trust Bureau, which people can call with information about suspicious solicitations at (312) 814-2595.