Illinois announces millions in tax credits for affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Millions of dollars in federal tax credits will be going to housing developments across the state, including one in Rochelle.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced Friday nearly $34 million in awards to housing developments throughout the state.
The money will come in the form of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits, going to 25 affordable housing developments in 15 counties, including in northern Illinois.
Gov. Pritzker says the credits will generate nearly $296 million to create and preserve more than 1,300 affordable units for low to moderate income families, seniors, veterans, and persons with special needs.
"All Illinoisans—no matter their income status, age, occupation, zip code, or ability—deserve access to affordable housing," Pritzker says. "These tax credits for affordable housing developments help us get to a place where no Illinoisan goes without a roof over their head. I am proud of our state for leading the nation in supporting our most vulnerable residents."
Some of the money will be given to the Willis Senior Lofts to be constructed in Rochelle. The Governor's office says Rhizome Real Estate Development, Inc. will construct 69 units of independent senior housing for those ages 55 and older.
The proposed design includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom units contained within a four-story apartment building. The development will include various amenities and services that will keep residents independent and active.
The Governor's office says all units will feature universal design features, Energy Star appliances, an energy efficient design and a comprehensive list of modern unit amenities. The proposed site includes ample parking for both residents and guests.
The Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program was established federally with the Tax Reform Act of 1986. The IRS allocates a certain number of tax credits every year to each state based on its population.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 71% of extremely low income renter households are severely cost burdened, or spend more than half of their income on housing.
The Governor's office says Illinois will need to create and preserve over 288,000 housing units to close the gap and ensure these households are less burdened and have more security in making their rent payment.
Since 2017, the Illinois Housing Development Authority says they have financed the creation or preservation of more than 8,800 affordable housing units across the state through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.