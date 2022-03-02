Illinois AG joins nationwide investigation into TikTok

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois has joined a nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults despite its use being associated with physical and mental health harms.
Raoul and attorneys general around the country are examining whether the company engaged in conduct in violation of state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.
The investigation will evaluate the harms TikTok usage causes to young users and what the company knew about those harms. The investigation focuses on, among other things, the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.
“Heavy social media usage has negative impacts on users’ mental health, for instance leading to low self-esteem and distorted body image. Those effects are amplified in those users who are children and teens,” Raoul said. “This investigation seeks to determine what methods TikTok is using to increase the time users spend on the platform, and how that increased time harms young users’ physical and mental health.”
Last November, Raoul and attorneys general from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.