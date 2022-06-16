IDPH reporting 10 cases of monkeypox virus in the state

CHICAGO (WREX) — Public health officials say they are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm cases of the monkeypox virus in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Health is reporting 10 cases of the monkeypox virus in the state, eight of them confirmed by the CDC.
As of June 16, nine of the state's cases are in Chicago and one case in DuPage County. The IDPH says they are working with the Chicago Department of Public Health, the DuPage County Health Department, and healthcare providers to find individuals who may have been in contact with the patients.
Officials say even though monkeypox is a rare disease that does not spread easily between people without close contact, the public should be aware of the small but growing number of cases that have been identified.
84 cases of monkeypox in 19 states and the District of Columbia have been reported by the CDC, though most of the infected patients only reporting mild symptoms. No patients with monkeypox in the United States have died.
The CDC has issued guidance for the general public on how to stay safe from monkeypox while attending festivals, parades, and other summer events where close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur.
Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox. Monkeypox virus can also spread between people through respiratory droplets typically in a close setting, such as the same household or a healthcare setting.
If individuals feel sick or have rashes or sores, public health officials recommend that they not attend gatherings and visit a healthcare provider as soon as possible.
The IDPH says the threat of monkeypox to the general U.S. population is low.